Despite continued pleas from coroners, STM not proceeding with platform screen doors on the metro any time soon
Warning: This story contains details about suicide.
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
The city's new light rail line, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), opened to the public in July 2023 and was the first public transit system of its size in North America to install the safety barriers at all of its stations. The automated barriers span the length of the platform and only slide open when the train has arrived and is stopped at the station, preventing people or objects from entering the tracks.
But none of the stations in the city's much larger metro network have such structures. As recently as last year, a coroner urged the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) to install them after a passenger entered the Berri-UQAM station one day in January 2023 during the morning rush hour and died by suicide.
She was 12 years old.
"[The girl's] death caused by the collision with the metro train could have been avoided if platform doors had been in place," wrote Coroner Karine Spénard in her investigation report obtained by CTV News.
A worker inspects the platform screen door installed at a REM station in Greater Montreal. The doors slide open when the train arrives and is stopped in the station. (Source: REM/YouTube)
In her report, Spénard noted the dozens of suicides that have happened in the past several years in the metro and that, "Each of these events was the subject of a coroner's report, and in several of these reports, it was recommended that doors be installed to limit access to the metro tracks."
"To better protect human life, I will therefore recommend that the Société de Transport de Montréal pursue its plan to install platform doors. I discussed this recommendation with a representative of the Société de Transport de Montréal, who welcomes it," the report stated.
The coroner also recommended Quebec's transport ministry "provide the appropriate funding so that the Société de Transport de Montréal can proceed with the installation of platform doors in all metro stations."
Provincial programs would cover up to 100 per cent of costs
The formal recommendation after the young girl's death has not made the STM move any quicker on the file, even though there's a government assistance program that would help pay for it.
Members of the media enter a train during a media tour of the the Reseau express metropolitain (REM) in Brossard, Que. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Ministère des Transports told CTV News that there are three public transit capital assistance programs available that would cover the entire cost of the purchase and installation of the platform screen doors in the Montreal metro.
In fact, ministry spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun said in an email that the rate of financial aid for metro development projects, including the safety barriers, "has been raised from 75% to 100% under the Programme d'aide gouvernementale au transport collectif des personnes," which is one of those programs.
A spokesperson for the STM said it had previously studied the platform doors project but prioritized other modernization projects on the network instead because of the "difficult financial parameters" the transit agency faced following the pandemic.
Amélie Régis said in an email that the STM has earmarked $5 million to study the project "around 2032" as part of its 2024-2033 investment program.
A train rolls into a station during a media tour of the the Reseau express metropolitain (REM) in Brossard, Que. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Retrofitting every station would likely be a complicated and costly endeavour. A REM spokesperson declined to disclose how much it cost to install the Alstom platform screen doors in its network. As for the metro, the STM says its future study would help provide an estimate of the overall cost.
When asked about the financial aid programs the government offers for the platform doors project, the STM pointed to an overall lack of adequate funding from Quebec for maintaining its assets, making it more difficult to move forward with new projects.
"The Plan québécois des infrastructures 2024-2034 (PQI) provides for investments in maintaining public transport assets of $2.4 billion, the lowest level since 2013 … these investments represent only 41% of the sums that were available in 2013. And our asset maintenance programmes have not been included in the PQI," Régis said.
"Our annual needs for asset maintenance are some $560 million (metro alone). Knowing this, we have to prioritize certain projects to the detriment of others in order to keep the metro network safe."
The STM decided to backtrack on plans to retrofit 13 stations on the orange line with the platform screen doors even when the province had committed to covering 75 per cent of the cost, the Montreal Gazette reported in July 2022.
The newspaper reported at the time that among the stations that would have been part of the project was Cremazie, where, in 2020, a 20-year-old man had died after falling onto the tracks while intoxicated. It also stated that the coroner who examined the man's death had recommended the STM install the safety platform barriers and that, despite a letter from the province urging the STM to reconsider axing the project, the transit authority went ahead and cancelled it anyway, citing pressure to cut costs.
92 suicides in the metro in last nine years
Several cities around the world have installed the barriers in their underground subway systems, including Paris, Stockholm, Tokyo, London, and Melbourne. They are widely viewed as an effective tool to prevent not only suicides, but also to prevent objects from falling onto the tracks and causing disruptions.
Platform screen doors were installed in the metro in Melbourne, Australia. (Source: vic.gov.au)
The 12-year-old girl's death last year was one of nearly 100 suicides in the Montreal metro in the last nine years. According to statistics provided by the coroner’s office, there were 92 suicides in the metro between 2015 and 2023 in stations spanning the entire network. The figures point to an apparent decrease in suicides over the years, with 13 recorded in 2015 and six recorded in 2023.
The coroner's numbers do not take into account the number of suicide attempts in the metro or the number of accidental deaths. On the latter, the STM told CTV News that between 2015 and 2023, there were 169 suicide attempts in the metro network. The number of STM employee interventions has also been rising, "which shows that our prevention initiatives are bearing fruit," Régis said. Between 2013 and 2023, there were 2,010 interventions that led to the prevention of suicide.
Prioritize doors for new lines, increase resources in the community: experts
Cécile Bardon, an expert in suicide prevention, said in an interview that the young girl's death is a tragedy because "we consider suicide as a preventable death that we can do something about before it happens."
While she said the platform screen doors are likely the best way to prevent someone from ending their life in the metro, she said she has some hesitations with the coroner's narrow, one-pronged approach.
"It stops the last step in the suicidal process of a person. It doesn't reduce anything that comes before it," said Bardon, professor in the Department of Psychology at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and associate director of the university's Centre for Research and Intervention on Suicide, Ethical Issues and End-of-life practices (CRISE).
A better suicide prevention strategy is "multi-dimensional," she said, meaning that it includes not just reducing access to the tracks but also providing appropriate mental health support in the metro system and in the community, reducing poverty, increasing social inclusion for disenfranchised communities, and better supporting teens in school.
"If [the coroner] had said there are many things that can be done at different levels of the continuum of prevention, I would be more comfortable because then it pushes different useful suicide prevention techniques that can be implemented — and should be implemented — and can be more easily done within the financial, social, mechanical, architectural means we have at the moment," Bardon said.
"That's a 20-year plan."
Cécile Bardon is a professor in the Department of Psychology at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and associate director of the university's Centre for Research and Intervention on Suicide, Ethical Issues and End-of-life practices (CRISE). (CTV News)
Hugo Fournier, president and executive director of the Association québécoise de prévention du suicide, agrees that even though the barriers are proven to reduce suicides, they remain a costly and complex piece of equipment.
"Every suicide is one too many, and the death of a child by suicide is something that touches us very deeply as an organization working to prevent suicide," he said in a written statement.
"While the argument of the technical and financial challenges involved in the widespread installation of this type of device in existing stations is valid, the deployment of new lines or the extension of existing ones should, in our opinion, certainly offer more space for this option."
How the STM deals with people in distress in the metro
The STM said all of its employees and station managers receive suicide prevention training to detect concerning behaviour and report situations that can be dealt with quickly.
When the control room is notified of a person in distress, train operators are asked to enter the station at a reduced speed.
The STM also partnered with Centre de prévention du suicide de Montréal to set up posters near the ends of platforms offering assistance to someone who might need help.
It is also working with researchers on a new artificial intelligence (AI) project aimed at identifying certain behaviours on surveillance cameras so that systems can take action to prevent a suicide.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Body of last missing person, tech billionaire's daughter, retrieved from yacht wreck
Italian divers have retrieved the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, who was the last person still unaccounted for after the family's luxury yacht sank this week off Sicily.
DEVELOPING Canadians await details on railway reopening after feds intervene in labour dispute
Businesses and industry leaders are anxiously awaiting updates on when Canada's freight trains could start moving again now that the federal government has intervened in a work stoppage that halted all shipments for a full day.
Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario
Loblaw is piloting a new ultra-discount grocery store in Ontario that promises to deliver even lower prices by stripping away even more frills.
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was 'no deeper message' in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March, Darth Vader's theme song in the 'Star Wars' films, from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Death toll from bandit attack on police in Pakistan rises to 12
The death toll from Pakistan's deadliest bandit attack on police rose to 12 after one of the wounded officers died at a hospital in the eastern province of Punjab as police pursued the bandits believed to be behind the attack, officials said Friday.
A quick surgical procedure can permanently change your eye colour, but experts warn it’s not without risk
Coloured contacts, which cover the coloured part of the eye with a tinted lens, have been used for cosmetic reasons since the 1940, but cosmetic surgery to make a colour change permanent is a more recent phenomenon.
Gord Downie rejected offer to become a hologram in his final years, bandmates say
Gord Downie wasn't interested in ever becoming a hologram musician. It's an offer his former Tragically Hip bandmates say he confronted around the time he went public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
GO train service on Milton line, Hamilton GO Station suspended for second day
As the federal government moves into to end a rail labour dispute that has caused supply chain issues across the country, some commuters in the Toronto area are still feeling the effects of the job action.
-
Disruptions to major commuter lines continue as CN, CPKC await word on arbitration
Thousands of Canadian commuters may have to change their travel plans for a second day after a countrywide rail lockout shut down lines in major metropolitan areas.
-
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Ottawa
-
Boy, 13, facing charges after people shot with an air gun in Gatineau, Que., police say
Police in Gatineau, Que. say a 13-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly firing an air gun at vehicles and bystanders in the Aylmer area.
-
NEW THIS WEEKEND
NEW THIS WEEKEND What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 23-25
The Ottawa Redblacks take the field at TD Place, fair season continues in eastern Ontario, it's the final weekend for Ottawa Greek Festival and see Come from Away and Cirque du Soleil. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Road closures, bus detours expected during Capital Pride
The City of Ottawa is warning drivers and transit riders to expect some traffic and transit disruptions in the downtown area this weekend for Capital Pride.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new 'pay-what-you-can' school lunch program will include diverse menu options to represent all students
Nova Scotia’s new pay-what-you-can school lunch program, which launches this October, will include menu items that “celebrate the diversity” of Nova Scotia students, according to the province.
-
Halifax police ask for public's help in locating woman missing since June
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for about two months.
-
Gas prices drop more than 6 cents a litre across the Maritimes ahead of the weekend
The price of gas dropped more than six cents a litre across all three Maritime provinces Friday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
-
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
-
Spike in forest fire in the northeast in the last 24 hours
There have been a dozen new forest fires since its last report, Ontario Forest Fires said Thursday evening. That includes four late Wednesday evening and eight on Thursday.
London
-
Thursday incident in Dorchester being investigated as assault and robbery
Police continue to investigate after an incident in Dorchester Thursday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., OPP were sent to a home on Minnie Street for a report of a robbery.
-
Ontario Green Party touts its platform as the green economy in London and region grows
Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner was touring sites throughout southwestern Ontario on Thursday.
-
Transport truck driver involved in Exeter cyclist collision turns himself in
A male driver has turned himself in to police following a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
-
Mix-up at dry cleaners has Guelph, Ont. woman searching for missing wedding dress
A Guelph, Ont. woman is hoping someone may know where her wedding dress is, 16 years after she got married.
-
Skeletal remains found at Kitchener construction site
A construction worker explains what happened when skeletal remains were discovered at a Kitchener work site.
Windsor
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canadians await details on railway reopening after feds intervene in labour dispute
Businesses and industry leaders are anxiously awaiting updates on when Canada's freight trains could start moving again now that the federal government has intervened in a work stoppage that halted all shipments for a full day.
-
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
-
Windsor man sparks community cleanup movement
Windsor resident Luke Zegel is taking action to clean up the city, one piece of litter at a time.
Barrie
-
One person in custody after Innisfil incident
One person has been taken into custody after a heavy police presence took over an Innisfil neighbourhood Thursday evening.
-
Barrie boy stabbed at Sunnidale Park recovering in hospital as police seek suspect
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after what police described as a random and unprovoked stabbing in Sunnidale Park in Barrie earlier this week.
-
City asking residents for feedback on Marshall Green report
Barrie wants public opinion on future waterfront plans.
Vancouver
-
Owners of Vancouver apartment building that burned three times appear in court
The owner of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that has been the site of three major fires in just over a year appeared in court Thursday.
-
Provincial party leaders weigh in on ER closures crisis
Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz has kept a troubling tally of emergency room closures in Interior Health. He says, in July, there were closures on 29 out of 31 days. August isn't looking any better.
-
B.C. quietly removes harm-reduction supplies from Fraser Health website
The B.C. government has directed a local health authority to remove most of its harm reduction supplies from an online portal.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. addictions minister allowed to respond to decriminalization court challenge
Canada's Federal Court has agreed with British Columbia's minister of mental health and addictions that she should be a respondent to a court challenge against the province's decision to dial back its drug decriminalization policy.
-
B.C. ended fiscal year with $5B deficit, as wildfires, lower revenue bite into budget
British Columbia has ended the fiscal year with a deficit of about $5 billion, some $900 million lower than the most recent forecast, but higher than last year's budget had called for.
-
B.C. man charged after drugs, 3D-printed guns seized on Vancouver Island
A Victoria-area man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after a series of co-ordinated police raids on Vancouver Island turned up 3D-printed handguns and several kilograms of drugs.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canadians await details on railway reopening after feds intervene in labour dispute
Businesses and industry leaders are anxiously awaiting updates on when Canada's freight trains could start moving again now that the federal government has intervened in a work stoppage that halted all shipments for a full day.
-
Cyclists calling on Manitoba to implement 'Idaho stop' law, saying it would make roads safer
Bike safety advocates say forcing cyclists to stop at a stop sign puts them at risk and it's time to change the law.
-
'Dense' fog blankets many Manitoba communities: ECCC
A dense fog has developed over several Manitoba communities on Friday morning.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canadians await details on railway reopening after feds intervene in labour dispute
Businesses and industry leaders are anxiously awaiting updates on when Canada's freight trains could start moving again now that the federal government has intervened in a work stoppage that halted all shipments for a full day.
-
Calgary development applications more than double compared to last year
New statistics from the City of Calgary show development permit applications have doubled over the past year.
-
Calgary hosting pop-up info session for those affected by current water-main repair work
The City of Calgary will hold a pop-up information session on Friday for community members impacted by the water-main repair work along 33 Avenue and 16 Avenue N.W.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canadians await details on railway reopening after feds intervene in labour dispute
Businesses and industry leaders are anxiously awaiting updates on when Canada's freight trains could start moving again now that the federal government has intervened in a work stoppage that halted all shipments for a full day.
-
Gord Downie rejected offer to become a hologram in his final years, bandmates say
Gord Downie wasn't interested in ever becoming a hologram musician. It's an offer his former Tragically Hip bandmates say he confronted around the time he went public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.
-
Ottawa announces $16 million for wildfire equipment in Yukon
A $21 million federal-territorial investment will help Yukon acquire firefighting equipment as wildfires trigger evacuations in the north.
Regina
-
'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller
Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.
-
'Rely so heavily': Sask. producers highlight cost of rail disruption amid brief CN, CPKC work stoppage
Stakeholders continued to voice their concerns across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways began Thursday – before being promptly stopped due to federal intervention.
-
'It's horrific': Some Indigenous residents outraged after Dewdney Avenue name change rejected
Some residents in Regina have expressed their frustration over the rejection of renaming Dewdney Avenue by city council Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
'Nothing comes for free': Questions linger for Saskatoon's $1.2B entertainment district
Saskatoon's most expensive infrastructure project is generating plenty of attention and questions a day after the price tag for the downtown arena district was revealed.
-
Saskatoon school bus drivers 'get focused' ahead of September
School is starting up again and so is Jerry Diekema’s bus. Diekema drives a school bus and his wife, Barb, is his bus monitor.
-
'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller
Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.