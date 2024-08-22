Quebec postpones phasing out the use of private health agencies in some regions

The end of the use of private health agencies, which was to apply this year, has been postponed until next spring in urban centres, Health Minister Christian Dubé's office announced Thursday afternoon.

This means the new deadline to phase out the use of private agencies for health-care establishments in urban areas has been postponed to the end of March 2025, instead of Oct. 20, 2024.

The affected areas are Quebec City region, Montreal, Chaudière-Appalaches, Laval and Montérégie regions.

Last week, the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ), which represents 10,000 specialist physicians, called for the deadline to be extended. Otherwise, service disruptions would be inevitable, even in Montreal, the union said.

On X, FMSQ President Dr. Vincent Oliva welcomed Minister Dubé's decision.

"This is in line with what we were asking for and demonstrates the importance of consulting health-care professionals who know the reality on the ground and for whom safety and access to care are priorities," he said.

The Collège des médecins du Québec (CMQ) also said it was satisfied with Dubé's announcement and believes he will be able to pursue his objective "while introducing flexibility into the arrangements."

In some regional hospitals, this should reduce the direct impact of staff shortages on patients, ensure better continuity of care and give caregivers a break," the CMQ wrote on X.

Opposition parties unhappy

For the other regions, the deadline remains unchanged. The deadline to phase out the use of private agencies has been set for Oct. 18. 2026 for Bas-Saint-Laurent, Outaouais, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Nunavik.

The deadline is Oct. 19, 2025 for Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec, as well as Eastern Townships, Lanaudière and the Laurentians.

Joël Arseneau, health critic for the Parti Québécois and MNA for Îles-de-la-Madeleine, deplored the lack of consideration for the other regions.

"This retreat from the agencies was to be expected, but it only postpones the problem. Once again, the minister is looking after the major centres, but is doing nothing for remote regions such as the Côte-Nord, where his mobile team has still not been deployed," he said on X.

Québec solidaire health critic Vincent Marissal was also critical of Dubé's decision. 'It's urgent to get rid of the agencies, but that's only possible if nurses return to the public. Not only is the CAQ failing in this task, but it is continuing to develop the private sector. We're going backwards," Marissal wrote on X.

"The objective of putting an end to the agencies remains the same, but the situation does not currently allow it," the health minister's office wrote in a press release.

So far this year, more than 3,800 people from private agencies have been hired in the public network. According to the government, the six-month postponement will allow more staff to be recruited to strengthen the public network and give the new Santé Québec agency more time to get organised.

"We think it's important to listen to the staff on the ground and our partners, who are asking us to be flexible to ensure a more coordinated transformation. We are adapting, for the sake of patients and staff. It's the right thing to do. We are pursuing our objective, while continuing to offer safe care to the public,' said Dubé in the release.

Living environments are also expected to benefit from greater flexibility. These types of establishments "must have minimum staffing levels in place and rely more heavily on independent labour."

The new measure will affect private establishments under contract and those not under contract, private residences for the elderly and intermediate residences located in urban areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 22, 2024. The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.