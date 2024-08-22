MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Cargo ship runs aground south of Montreal; no injuries reported

    A cargo ship that ran aground on the South Shore of Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A cargo ship that ran aground on the South Shore of Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Officials say a cargo ship ran aground Thursday evening near Montreal's South Shore.

    The Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers said in a post on Facebook that the ship ran aground in the St. Lawrence River near Kateri Island.

    "There are no injuries reported, and there is no danger to the community," the group said online.

    The Peacekeepers are asking people to avoid the area.

