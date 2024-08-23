Saint-Leonard fire being investigated by arson squad
An early Friday morning fire at a business in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough is being treated as suspicious after traces of an incendiary device were found onsite.
Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4:30 a.m. about the flames on Jean-Talon Street near Michelet Street.
"When police arrived on the scene, firefighters were getting the fire under control," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "According to first information, one or more suspects went inside the business and set the fire."
Damage to the building is minimal, and there were no reported injuries as the space was closed at the time of the fire.
There have been no arrests, and the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.
