As ever-growing numbers of people bicycle around the city, Wednesday's bike-to-work event is offering tips to those interested in learning to commute on two wheels.

Taking place at Victoria Square during the day, the SAAQ will be offering instruction in the new rules of the roads for cyclists, while police will be engraving bicycles to help track down bicycles that are stolen.

Members of Velo Quebec will also offer tips and advice about how to make bicycling safer, more enjoyable, and practical for those who are heading to work.

Tens of thousands of bicyclists will hit the road on Friday and Sunday in the culminating events of bicycle week: the Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Ile.

Check the map for Tour de l'Ile

About 25,000 people are expected to take part in the Tour de l'Ile on Sunday, which begins with an hour-long concert from singer-songwriter Emile Bilodeau, who will jump on a bike himself after his show.

This year's Sunday ride covers 50 km and starts along Park Ave. at Mont Royal Ave., then wends its way to Maisonneuve Park before heading to the back river and a tour of St. Leonard before heading to within a stone's throw of the St. Lawrence river and back to the starting point.

Roads along the route will be closed to motor vehicles between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., because while the fastest riders will complete the circuit in under two hours, many people will need four or more to finish the route.

In previous years 15,000 people have participated in the shorter (23 km) Tour La Nuit that begins at 8:15 p.m. Friday on Park Ave., and heads north to Fleury and around Frederick Back Park, although streets will be closed to motor vehicles several hours earlier and until midnight.

The map for Tour La Nuit

Bicycle week began on Sunday May 27 with the Metropolitan Challenge, where cyclists completed tours of between 50 and 150 km from Vaudreuil-Dorion, with some riding to the Ontario border and back.