MONTREAL -- Thousands of citizens gathered in Montreal Saturday to voice their displeasure at the Quebec government's plans to implement a COVID-19 vaccine passport to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and certain non-essential venues.

Organizers from Québec Debout say the "Non a la passe sanitaire!" (No to the health pass) demonstration is to show the discriminatory aspect of the passport.

"The planned implementation of the health pass (proof of vaccination for restaurants, cinemas, sports teams, educational institutions, etc...) is an unprecedented prejudice for the population and is highly discriminatory," the event page reads. "We must say no together."

A march will head up Rene-Levesque Blvd. West to downtown Montreal and then end at the Place des Festivals.

Quebec's opposition parties said the provincial government's refusal to hold a debate in the legislature on its plan to impose a vaccine passport system reflects a larger problem with its use of emergency powers.

Premier François Legault responded by saying a debate isn't needed on his government's decision to require Quebecers to show proof of vaccination before they enter businesses such as bars and restaurants.

The health order is to begin across the province on Sept. 1.