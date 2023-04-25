Third link: Legault meets capital-area caucus amid anger, frustration

Quebec Premier Francois Legault heard today from caucus members expressing the fury of their constituents over the government's decision to break a major election promise.

The Legault government's decision last week to backtrack on a pledge to build a multi-purpose vehicle tunnel linking Quebec City with its south shore has dominated Quebec politics.

Backbencher Jean-Francois Simard says constituents in his Quebec City-area riding are outraged by the announcement that the tunnel will be reserved for public transit.

Opposition parties have seized on the issue, accusing Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec of deceiving voters in the October election to win support in the capital region.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says Legault treated voters as "political merchandise," adding that he would table a bill to allow for the recall of politicians who break election promises.

Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime has launched a petition calling for the resignation of cabinet minister Eric Caire, whose riding is in the region and previously said he would resign if the tunnel project wasn't realized.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 25, 2023.