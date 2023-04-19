CAQ breaks major campaign promise on 'third link' project for Quebec City

Premier Francois Legault is abandoning his government's plan to build a multi-purpose tunnel linking Quebec City to its south shore in favour of one that will be for public transit only.

The so-called "third link" across the St. Lawrence River -- in addition to the Pierre Laporte Bridge and the Quebec Bridge -- was a key promise of Legault's during the 2018 and 2022 election campaigns to woo voters in the capital region.

Legault told reporters today that Quebec City-area residents aren't driving as much during rush hours compared with before the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the government had to revise its plans.

But ahead of the October election Legault and his candidates campaigned on building a vehicular third link across the St. Lawrence River at a cost of $6.5 billion, knowing the project was popular in the region.

Quebec City-area ministers Eric Caire and Bernard Drainville -- both ardent supporters of the project -- refused to answer journalists' questions this morning.

Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is expected to provide further details during a news conference Thursday and to release feasibility studies related to the project.