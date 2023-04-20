Quebec ministers sorry for broken promise on 'Third Link' tunnel in capital

The Legault government has decided to abandon road lanes in its Quebec-Lévis tunnel "Third Link" project because travel times have all decreased in the provincial capital region since the pandemic.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault spoke on Thursday about her government's backtracking on its flagship commitment to build a third road link between Quebec City and its south shore. She called on the region to restructure public transport if it wants to shine as a metropolis.

The minister has not yet been able to say whether it will be a tramway or buses in this tunnel. But she admitted that the choice of public transit allows the project to qualify for federal funding, possibly at 40 per cent of the bill. She could not, however, give a cost estimate for the new iteration of the Third Link, as there are still too many elements to be determined.

Guilbault said the costs of the previous version of the project hovered around $10 billion.

The CAQ government announced earlier this week that its project would be reserved exclusively for public transit, so there would be no road transportation for drivers.

"The project was necessary at one time, but the pandemic has changed our lives so much that right now, there is no need for a highway tunnel," Guilbault explained at a news conference Thursday morning in the national assembly.

The studies also showed that "by having a really efficient public transport (between the two shores) we cannibalize road transport," meaning a reduction in road traffic even more, she continued.

Regardless of the destinations in the region, "the advantage is higher for public transport than for road transport" in terms of travel time.

Aware of voters' disappointment in Lévis and Chaudière-Appalaches, south of Quebec City, who wanted this third road link, she told them that they had to move on if they wanted to claim to be a metropolis.

"One day, we have to take that step. You can't claim to be a new metropolitan economic area, to attract foreign investment and students, new businesses, (without taking this step)," she said. "If we want to compete with other big cities, we have to take this step of real attractive sustainable mobility."

The minister also acknowledged that there is discontent among CAQ MNAs, particularly from the greater capital region.

"Making difficult decisions brings disappointment and sadness," she said. "Some colleagues out of the 15 (elected officials from the region) are affected. (...) I have colleagues who are very affected."

"I UNDERSTAND THEIR ANGER"

On the verge of tears, her colleague Bernard Drainville apologized to the people of Lévis and Chaudière-Appalaches.

"I understand their disappointment and their anger. The commitment I made was sincere. I sincerely believed that the bad traffic we had last summer was the new normal," he said.

Drainville said he had not thought of resigning.

"I still believe that there will be a highway link one day. That's for sure," he said.

Quebec Education Minister and Levis MNA Bernard Drainville responds to reporters questions after he apologized for the cancellation of the tunnel between Levis and Quebec City, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Minister Éric Caire, who had promised to resign if the project did not materialize, finally intends to stay in office.

"I will go to meet the citizens, and I will explain the decision to them. I trust their judgment (...) I can understand that people feel betrayed," he said.

Quebec Minister Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology Eric Caire speaks to reporters over the cancelled tunnel between Levis and Quebec City, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Minister Martine Biron said she was hurt by this change of course.

"When I ran for office, I knew that some days would be more difficult than others. I didn't expect it to come so quickly and so abruptly," she said. "I didn't have any studies in front of me when we defended the third link. We were waiting for the studies."

"I understand that there are people who are disappointed because the current infrastructure is not ideal, but I have a responsibility. I manage the funds of Quebecers," said Premier François Legault.

Quebec International Relations and Francophonie Minister and Chutes-de-la-Chaudiere MNA Martine Biron responds to reporters over the cancellation of the tunnel between Levis and Quebec City, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot