MONTREAL -- It started as a funny podcast about food. But now three friends have combined to feed some of Montreal's heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessie Victoria, Pietro Di Toto and Sevan Apanian were looking for a way to channel their energy after their blog and podcast, dubbed Jacky Eats, was shut down by the pandemic. The three started a crowdfunding page that they used to buy food from local restaurants, which was then donated to front line workers.

So far, Feed the Heroes has distributed more than $10,000 worth of healthy food to Urgences Sante.

“Everybody that is on the front lines, we're going to try and support them as much as possible,” said Di Toto.

The trio are now expanding their efforts to bring fresh produce to people living in confinement in Laval. Ufrute clients order online and receive a box of healthy food items.

The new project also offers delivery to those who don't want to go into grocery stores during the pandemic.

Each box comes at a value of $50, but a cost of only $27.

“A lot of our customers tell me they get to try different fruits and vegetables every week,” said Victoria. “When you go to the store, you go to the same stuff but here you get to try different things every week, which I find is a cool way to eat healthier.”

The three friends are still looking to help those who help others: every week, Ufrute donates produce to front line workers, such as the Royal Victoria Hospital staff.

“I shared with the nurses in the ICU. We halved everything and put all kinds of stuff and everyone was like 'That's so nice,'” said Royal Vic staffer Cathy Benfeito. “They were so happy to have something different.”