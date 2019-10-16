Is this federal election campaign leaving people discouraged about the state of politics in Canada?

Two young MNAs working at Quebec’s National Assembly say they’re disappointed by the negativity surrounding this year’s federal campaign.

“If I’m, for the first time, voting, I’m an 18-year-old and this is the first time voting, I’m very disappointed in politics,” Liberal MNA Greg Kelley told CTV News.

“What is this? This is just negative. Everyone hates each other, personal attacks. They haven’t learned anything.”

Kelley, an anglophone, and independent MNA Catherine Fournier, formerly with the Parti Quebecois, a francophone, are working together to put their so-called differences aside.

They say they want to work towards what they are calling a better kind of politics, one where important issues rule ballot box discussions, rather than partisan rhetoric.

“I think our generation has a different way of seeing politics, that we want to do it more positively, so I think that’s a good thing,” Fournier said.

“For sure we have different views about, like the Quebec constitutional question and everything, but still, we could find some common ground.”

