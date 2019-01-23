

CTV Montreal





Just as people living in the Montreal area begin to recover from a blizzard that hit the region over the weekend, they’re going to have to prepare for more nasty weather.

A freezing rain warning is currently in effect for in Island of Montreal, Laval and the South Shore. It will sweep into Southern Quebec Wednesday evening before heading over to Central and Eastern Quebec on Thursday.

Ice accumulation will hit harder over areas north of the St. Lawrence River, where 5 to 15 millimetres are expected, according to a warning by Environment Canada.

That freezing rain in Montreal will turn into rain overnight or on Thursday due to mild temperatures.

“Temperatures will continue to rise into the overnight period, so all of the snow, changing to freezing rain, will eventually change over to rain,” said CTV weather specialist Lori Graham.

The high is expected to reach 3C.

Highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots may become icy and slippery, so be prepared to adjust your travel, whether on foot or in a vehicle, accordingly.

Steady rain will fall Thursday in the Montreal area.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Eastern Townships. With a daytime high of 9C there, as many as 30 millimetres could fall.

“Of course the ground is frozen, so the ground may not be able to absorb all of the rain that about to fall, and we could be looking at localized flooding,” said Graham.

In Montreal, that rain could turn into a brief period of light snow Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will drop back below the freezing mark on Thursday night.

“As temperatures drop, expect things to freeze up,” said Graham.

And freeze up they will (again) -- Thursday's overnight low reaches -17C with the windchill. Those temperatures are expected to hang around until Sunday.