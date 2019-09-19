Laval police are seeking information concerning an arson at a restaurant in Chomedey last month.

On the night of Aug. 2, police say someone used an object to smash the windows of Mirch Masala at 4225 Samson Blvd.

He then allegedly launched a Molotov cocktail inside the restaurant.

Images from a surveillance camera show the man fleeing the premises, heading south on 92nd Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 by mentioning the file LVL 190802 006.