Advertisement
The NHL has fined Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber $5,000 for hit on Wayne Simmons
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Wayne Simmonds in Saturday night's 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share:
MONTREAL -- The National Hockey League's Player Safety Department has fined Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber $5,000.
The player safety department said Sunday that Weber was being reprimanded for a cross-check on Wayne Simmons at 10:07 of the second period of Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Weber was not punished during the game.
The Maple Leafs won the game 5-1 to tie the series at one win apiece.
Game 3 will be played Monday night at the Bell Centre.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2021.