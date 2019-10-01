Montreal Canadiens prospect Ryan Poehling will start the season in Laval with the Rocket, the team announced Tuesday.

Poehling, the team's 25th pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL entry draft, played only two pre-season games with the Habs this season after suffering a concussion against the Florida Panthers on Sept. 20.

Poehling, 20, was the team's final cut of the preseason as it set its roster to 23 players. That means two other 20-year-old prospects - forward Nick Suzuki and defenceman Cale Fleury - have made the team's opening night roster.

The Canadiens open their season on the road Thursday night with a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Poehling, one of the team's top forward prospects, made a splash in his NHL debut when he scored a hat trick and a shootout winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Habs' season finale last spring.