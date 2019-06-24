

CTV Montreal





New top Canadiens prospect Cole Caufield will be among the 40 players attending the team’s annual development camp, which will be held between June 26 to 28 at Brossard’s Bell Sports Complex.

The team announced the lineup and schedule on Monday. Players will take part in on-ice practices and three scrimmages.

Caufield was taken in the first round, 15th overall, at the NHL Entry Draft on Friday. He’ll be among the 23 forwards in attendance, as well as 11 defencemen and six goaltenders.

All practices and scrimmages will be open to the public, giving Habs fans a chance to get a first in-person look at Caufield and seven other picks from this year’s draft.

Also set to attend the camp is forward Ryan Poehling, who made an impression during the Canadiens’ final game last season. Poehling set a record by scoring a hat trick in his first NHL game.

Another top-rated forward prospect, Nick Suzuki, is also on the list of players expected to be at camp. Suzuki was acquired from the Las Vegas Golden Knights in last year’s Max Pacioretty trade.