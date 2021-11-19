MONTREAL -- After a two-year hiatus, the Canadian Grand Prix is returning to the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal next year.

The city's absence from the Formula 1 World Championship was due to the precarious situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We cannot wait to host them again in 2022 after what seems like an eternity," said François Dumontier, president and CEO of F1GPCanada. "We would like to thank our public health authorities with whom we have worked closely to ensure we offer a safe environment for everyone involved.''

The federal and provincial governments announced last spring they had reached an agreement to extend the F1 event in Montreal for two years to make up for the time lost.

Those races will take place in 2030 and 2031 with partners committing $25 million and $26 million, respectively.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector has been severe. However, Canada is preparing to welcome visitors from here and abroad when the health situation permits," said then-Minister of Economic Development Melanie Joly. "We will make the strategic investments necessary to create jobs for Canadians and help our entrepreneurs so that our economy can come back strong once we emerge from this crisis."

Anyone looking to purchase tickets for the Canadian Grand Prix's 2022 edition, which officially go on sale on Dec. 6, can do so online or by calling the ticketing office at 514-350-0000 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday to Friday or on weekends between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Grand Prix is set to take place on June 17, 18 and 19.