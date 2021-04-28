MONTREAL -- Multiple media are reporting that the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal is cancelled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Quebec City on the Grand Prix that will include federal Minister of Economic Development Melanie Joly, Quebec Minister of Tourism Pierre Fitzgibbon and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Montreal Region Caroline Proulx.

The daily La Presse is reporting that the federal and provincial governments have reached an agreement to extend the F1 event in Montreal for two years to make up for the 2020 and 2021 cancelled races.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.