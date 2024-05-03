Woman struck by vehicle crossing the street in Montreal North

A 76-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle crossing the street late Thursday night in the Montreal North borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), officers responded to the incident at Pie-IX Boulevard near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard at 11 p.m.

The 61-year-old male driver was heading south on Pie-IX Boulevard when the incident occurred.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and she is now in stable condition, according to SPVM spokesperson Anthony Dorelas.

The driver stayed on the scene and spoke with the police. He was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.