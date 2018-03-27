

The Canadian Press





Quebec-based Groupe ADF announced Tuesday the temporary layoff of fifty employees from its facilities located in Terrebonne.

The company, which makes steel components for construction sites, explained that the measure comes as a result of the non-retention of three bids submitted for major projects in the United States.

ADF Group indicated that the decision came as discussions began about the imposition of new US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, before the official announcement by US authorities that Canada will be exempted.

The company is currently working on several submissions for major projects in the United States.

Groupe ADF stated that the layoff of the employees in this temporary measure will end when new contracts are awarded.