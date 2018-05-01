Montreal police shut down an anti-capitalist protest in Montreal Tuesday evening, ordering everyone in the area near Sherbrooke and Ste-Timothee Sts. to vacate shortly after the event began.

About 20 minutes after the event began, police said that due to illegal activity, everyone was required leave the premises and allow police to conduct the intervention.

Police say they arrested at least five people for alleged criminal acts.
 

Witnesses described a volatile scene, saying police hit protesters with batons and set off tear gas and demonstrators, in return, were igniting fireworks.

Police ordered the public to avoid Lafontaine Park and the nearby area as police worked to disperse the unpredictable May Day protest led by the Convergence des luttes anticapitalistes de Montréal (CLAC).

 

Some of the protesters headed to Phillips Square downtown, also accompanied by a heavy police presence.

 

A helicopter surveilled the city as protests took place and the SQ riot squad assisted Montreal police in shutting down the event.

As many as four events were taking place Tuesday afternoon throughout the city as part of the annual demonstration for workers' rights and anti-capitalism.




 