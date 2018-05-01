

CTV Montreal





Montreal police shut down an anti-capitalist protest in Montreal Tuesday evening, ordering everyone in the area near Sherbrooke and Ste-Timothee Sts. to vacate shortly after the event began.

About 20 minutes after the event began, police said that due to illegal activity, everyone was required leave the premises and allow police to conduct the intervention.

Police say they arrested at least five people for alleged criminal acts.



#Manifencours results: mischiefs were commited and projectiles were thrown at the police officers. At least 5 arrests for criminal acts and 1 intervention under a by-law.

^CC — Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 2, 2018

Witnesses described a volatile scene, saying police hit protesters with batons and set off tear gas and demonstrators, in return, were igniting fireworks.

Police ordered the public to avoid Lafontaine Park and the nearby area as police worked to disperse the unpredictable May Day protest led by the Convergence des luttes anticapitalistes de Montréal (CLAC).





Context: as the CLAC May Day protest began, firecrackers were launched in crowd, police responded with tear gas. As crowd fled, some met up with communists who were also holding a May Day rally. Police are now fanned out across downtown arresting various protestors @CTVMontreal — Aphrodite Salas (@ASalasCTV) May 1, 2018

Some of the protesters headed to Phillips Square downtown, also accompanied by a heavy police presence.





A helicopter surveilled the city as protests took place and the SQ riot squad assisted Montreal police in shutting down the event.

As many as four events were taking place Tuesday afternoon throughout the city as part of the annual demonstration for workers' rights and anti-capitalism.









