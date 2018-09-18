Featured Video
Ten hospitalized after bus collides with tree in Lasalle
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 9:52PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 4:12PM EDT
Ten people were transported to hospital after a bus struck a fence on Newman Boul. in Lasalle.
According to Urgences Sante, 29 passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision.
Several passengers were trapped inside, and five were transported to hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the bus somehow lost control of the vehicle, slamming into a tree. He was reportedly trying to avoid hitting a car near Newman and Hachez.
An investigation is ongoing.
