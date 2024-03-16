Teens arrested after taking police on two-hour chase in stolen vehicle in Montreal area

Two teenagers took several police services on a two-hour chase in a stolen vehicle in and around the Montreal area early Saturday morning.

Blainville police noticed the teens in a late-model Toyota Highlander just before 4 a.m. and alerted Quebec provincial police, saying they were suspicious because the occupants looked very young.

The pair then led police on a chase along highways 15, 640, 40, 13 and 20, exiting at 55th Avenue in Montreal. Police lost sight of the car before Laval police spotted two young people matching their descriptions walking along Pie IX Blvd. and arrested them.

The car was discovered two streets away. It had not yet been reported stolen by its owner in Mirabel, police said.

Both teens were known to police, who said the teens have a history of infractions. The minors had several conditions on them, including not to be in contact with each other.

The driver is now facing a possible charge of dangerous driving and possession of a stolen vehicle, along with breach of conditions, including curfew. He was kept in custody and was expected to appear in court via videoconference Saturday.

Police could not yet say if the stolen vehicle was part of a larger organized crime activity or if it was two teens on a joyride.