Featured Video
Teenaged couple pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of 17-year-old on Nuns' Island
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 8:18PM EDT
A teenaged girl has been sentenced to 30 months in a youth detention centre after pleading guilty to the death of a 17-year-old boy on Nuns' Island.
The girl and her boyfriend pleaded guilty this week to involuntary homicide and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The boy will face sentencing at a later time, because he may be charged as an adult.
The incident took place last November in a wooded area of Nuns’ Island known as Domaine Saint-Paul. The killers were planning to steal an ounce of marijuana from the victim, who had recently begun selling the drug.
According to the Crown prosecutor, the couple plotted by text to surprise the victim in the woods.
The boy was stabbed in the thigh, a cut that lead to fatal hemorrhaging. The victim's body was discovered the next morning.
The boy’s hearing to debate whether he will be charged as a minor or an adult will take place on May 14.
Latest Montreal News
- Youth protection director suspended, investigations launched following Granby girl's death
- Galipeault Bridge reopens in both directions
- Pilot project bombs: Drivers are free to cross Mount Royal
- Liberals back CAQ in stalemate over fate of Galileo adult ed centre
- Montreal home sales rise for a 50th straight month, gaining 11 per cent in April