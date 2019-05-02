

CTV Montreal





A teenaged girl has been sentenced to 30 months in a youth detention centre after pleading guilty to the death of a 17-year-old boy on Nuns' Island.

The girl and her boyfriend pleaded guilty this week to involuntary homicide and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The boy will face sentencing at a later time, because he may be charged as an adult.

The incident took place last November in a wooded area of Nuns’ Island known as Domaine Saint-Paul. The killers were planning to steal an ounce of marijuana from the victim, who had recently begun selling the drug.

According to the Crown prosecutor, the couple plotted by text to surprise the victim in the woods.

The boy was stabbed in the thigh, a cut that lead to fatal hemorrhaging. The victim's body was discovered the next morning.

The boy’s hearing to debate whether he will be charged as a minor or an adult will take place on May 14.