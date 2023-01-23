Teen in critical condition after assault near Montreal high school: police

Montreal police say a 16-year-old boy was sent to hospital in critical condition following an "assault" outside a high school Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday outside the École Calixa Lavallée High School.

The teen was conscious en route to hospital with a serious upper-body injury from a "blunt" object, according to a Montreal spokesperson.

Police have not made any arrests but are looking for possible suspects.

