Man charged after 3 injured in knife attack at Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
Chateaugauy police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Younes Adib, who appeared before a judge on Saturday and was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. at the Centre Culturel Musulman in Châteauguay, an off-island suburb of Montreal.
Châteauguay police got a 911 call reporting that a man had entered the building on Saint Jean Baptiste Boulevard with a knife and then got into an altercation with people who were inside, said police spokesperson Nadia Grondin.
Adib will remain in custody until his bail hearing on Monday.
The three men are in their 50s and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. One of them was sent to hospital.
Police arrested Adib, who was later questioned by investigators.
Police officers are shown outside the Centre Culturel Musulman in Chateauguay, Que., Friday September 20, 2024. Three men have been injured after a 24-year-old man entered a mosque southwest of Montreal armed with a knife. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
In a post on X, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed sympathies with the wounded men and the congregation, saying that he was "disturbed to learn that three people were injured in an attack."
"No one should feel afraid in their place of worship," Trudeau wrote.
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also reacted to the incident.
"Canada’s places of faith should be where our people feel safe," he said on X.
According to the mosque's administrator, Rachid Amane, the suspect entered the building and started acting suspiciously.
There were roughly 100 men, women, and youth inside the place of worship at the time when prayers were stopped as several men approached the suspect.
The three men suffered injuries to their hands and one of them was wounded on his body when the armed man resisted them, Amane told CTV News. The man was detained until police arrived on scene.
In a statement on social media, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said it was "greatly concerned" by the incident.
"We are in touch with the local centre and will provide more information as it becomes available. However, we do not have information at this point to make a suggestion as to the motivation behind the incident, and we encourage our community not to speculate as the investigation continues," the NCCM wrote on X.
Amane said this is not the first time there has been a violent incident at the mosque. Nearly a decade ago, a suspected handmade explosive device was left there but it did not go off.
The administrator said he wasn't aware of any specific threats leading up to the incident on Friday and believes the suspect, who did not say anything threatening, was acting alone.
Amira Elghawaby, Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, also reacted on social media, writing that the incident was "very distressing" and that she was waiting for more information about what happened.
With files from CTV Montreal's Caroline Van Vlaardingen and The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump appeals to women in return to North Carolina without Mark Robinson, a top in-state supporter
Donald Trump returned to North Carolina on Saturday, stumping in the southern battleground state with direct appeals to women, claiming he would be a better champion for them than U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is vying to become the first female president.
Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk's SpaceX over alleged trespassing in Texas
The maker of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity is accusing Elon Musk's SpaceX of trespassing on and damaging a plot of vacant land the company owns in Texas.
Housing support for adult children with severe autism is 'absolutely absurd,' say parents
Looking after an adult with severe autism can be a full-time job. Ask any parent who has a child severely affected by autism spectrum disorder – it’s a job that can get more difficult as the child becomes an adult.
Body found on Ottawa River: OPP
A body has been found in the vicinity where a woman went missing on the Ottawa River near Pembroke, Ont. while kayaking Tuesday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Heavy metal exposure could increase cardiovascular disease risk, study finds
A new study is adding to emerging research showing that exposure to metals such as cadmium, uranium and copper may also be associated with the leading cause of death worldwide, cardiovascular disease.
Operation to remove Nearly 1,000 tires from the Saint Lawrence River
Unusual flippered feet are making their way into the Saint Lawrence River this weekend. Led by underwater explorer and filmmaker Nathalie Lasselin, volunteer divers are combing the riverbed near Beauharnois in Montérégie to remove hundreds of tires that have been polluting the aquatic environment for decades.
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
Man charged after 3 injured in knife attack at Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
Kamala Harris accepts CNN debate invitation for Oct. 23, challenging Trump to another showdown
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday accepted an invitation from CNN to debate former President Donald Trump on October 23, challenging her rival to another engagement on a public stage in the final weeks of the campaign.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Suspect arrested after one person found dead inside Richmond Hill home
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after one person was found dead at a home in Richmond Hill Saturday morning.
-
Toronto police identify suspect wanted in North York double homicide
Toronto police say they have now identified a third person who they believe was involved in a shooting that left two men dead in North York earlier this week.
-
Man remains in critical condition after 8-vehicle crash in Milton
A man is fighting for his life in hospital a day after a vehicle smashed into several others in and around an intersection in Milton before flipping over.
Ottawa
-
Body found on Ottawa River: OPP
A body has been found in the vicinity where a woman went missing on the Ottawa River near Pembroke, Ont. while kayaking Tuesday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Dozens of drivers stopped in 3 hours on Highway 417 Friday: Ottawa OPP
A joint police operation to promote safe driving on Highway 417 in the Ottawa area has resulted in laying dozens of charges in three hours Friday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Big rigs bring big smiles at the Construction Parade for CHEO
Whether it was a big truck, or a small one, the construction trucks rolling past the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) on Saturday had a very important job, and it's putting smiles on the faces of little ones.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Regional Police seek four people after a series of high-value thefts
Halifax Regional Police warned the public of a series of high-value thefts targeting retail stores Friday.
-
Pictou County RCMP investigating fatal crash
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Thorburn, N.S., Saturday.
-
New parking lot proposed at Wolastoq Park in Saint John, N.B.
A proposal for additional parking to accommodate upgrades at the Irving Pulp & Paper Mill in Saint John, N.B., would add an estimated 500 parking spots at Wolastoq Park.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP officer shoots at man after he crashes in police vehicle on Hwy. 11: SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer discharged his firearm at a 36-year-old man in near Moonbeam, Ont., on Friday night.
-
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
-
The small-town Ontario woman caught in Harrods sexual assault 'coverup'
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
London
-
Motorcyclist dead following Friday’s south end collision
A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision that took place in London’s south end on Friday afternoon.
-
London police investigating suspicious death at homeless encampment
The London Police Service (LPS) is currently investigating a suspicious death in the east end.
-
Police searching for missing 41-year-old man
The St. Thomas police is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge firefighters looking to fill boots for muscular dystrophy
The Cambridge Professional Fire Fighters’ Association held their annual Muscular Dystrophy Boot Drive on Saturday.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener, Ont.
Protests were held in front of Kitchener City Hall on Friday, both for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education and queer rights in schools.
-
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg Freedom Museum celebrates kickoff to milestone 50th anniversary
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is celebrating a year of festivities in anticipation of its 50th anniversary in 2025.
-
St. Clair College golf teams succeed in Welland
The St. Clair College golf teams were successful at the Niagara Knights Invitational tournament on Friday.
-
Olympian among alumni back at Sandwich Secondary for 55th anniversary
A LaSalle high school is celebrating its emerald anniversary this weekend, with everyone who has ever walked its halls invited to return.
Barrie
-
Skateboarders celebrate Skate Park’s 25th anniversary in Barrie
The Barrie Skateboard Association (BSA) hosted a unique competition at the City's Skate Park on Saturday to celebrate its 25th anniversary, which showcased the park's importance and the growth of skateboarding in the region.
-
Cocaine, weapons seized in Central Ontario drug bust
A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after Dufferin OPP seized a large assortment of drugs and weapons in Orangeville earlier this week.
-
One injured after e-bike crash in Orillia
One person is in hospital after an e-bike crash in Orillia on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
-
Nanaimo man's death ruled a homicide: RCMP
A man who was found dead behind a curling rink in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month was the victim of a homicide, police confirmed.
-
Richmond business fined $33K for failing to register with anti-money-laundering regulator
Canada's anti-money-laundering regulator has imposed a $33,000 administrative penalty on a business in Richmond, B.C., for failing to renew its registration.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man's death ruled a homicide: RCMP
A man who was found dead behind a curling rink in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month was the victim of a homicide, police confirmed.
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
-
B.C. election campaign officially underway
The British Columbia election campaign is set to officially start today, with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issuing the writ for the Oct. 19 vote.
Winnipeg
-
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
-
Parade of dogs delight residents at Riverview Health Centre
A herd of dogs paid visit to patients and residents at Riverview Health Centre during an annual event that lifts spirits and wags tails.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Calgary
-
Calgary remains on track to end all water restrictions on Sunday: City
The water coming from your taps might be a bit murky Saturday, but Calgary remains on schedule to end all water restrictions on Sunday.
-
After stuffie goes missing in mall food court, shopping centre staff come through with a brand new Fufu
A Calgary family on a trip to Chinook Centre experienced the lows and highs last week, when a stuffie went missing.
-
Thousands of volunteers mobilize as Calgary Food Bank sends out request for ‘food and funds’
An estimated 8,000 volunteers mobilized across the city Saturday as the Calgary Food Bank went door-to-door collecting food and funds.
Edmonton
-
Police looking for person on bike after suspicious fire in southwest Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a person of interest in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed a multi-unit building and damaged several townhomes earlier this week.
-
Tattoos in the workplace, how has society's perception of ink changed?
Tattoos are becoming more common in today's society and, as a result, appear to be more acceptable in the workplace than they used to be.
-
2 charged, handgun seized after shooting at Red Deer shelter
Two people have been charged after a daylight shooting in Red Deer earlier this week.
Regina
-
'I want to make her proud': Bella Brave's mother talks life after daughter's death and plans to continue her legacy
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
-
Three youths arrested in connection to bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders hold off the Calgary Stampeders 37-29
Heading into Friday's game against the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Trevor Harris said he and his Saskatchewan Roughriders were "ready to rock."
Saskatoon
-
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
-
RCMP investigating after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man’s body was found on Sweetgrass First Nation.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders hold off the Calgary Stampeders 37-29
Heading into Friday's game against the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Trevor Harris said he and his Saskatchewan Roughriders were "ready to rock."