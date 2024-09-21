Arson attack in Villeray under investigation, say police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspected arson attack that occurred early Saturday morning in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension borough.
SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said police received several 911 calls around 2 a.m. reporting a vehicle on fire on Chabot Street, near Everett Street.
Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle is considered a total loss.
"Based on initial information, the fire is considered suspicious. A suspect sprayed flammable liquid on the vehicle before setting it on fire and fleeing on foot before police arrived," Dubuc said.
The SPVM's arson unit will examine the vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation.
