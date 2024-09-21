Arson in Saint-Laurent: residents evacuated

Montreal Police (SPVM) say residents of a home in the Saint-Laurent borough were evacuated early Saturday morning after a vehicle fire spread to the house.

SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. reporting a vehicle on fire on Badeaux Street near Bertrand Street. Emergency services were immediately deployed.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control, but the vehicle was completely destroyed, and the home sustained major damage. No injuries were reported.

“A can with flammable liquid was located and at least two suspects were observed leaving the scene,” Gauthier said.

The investigation is ongoing.