City of Montreal announces $12M to renew seasonal pedestrian-only streets over 3 years

Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.

The City of Montreal announced on Friday that it is allocating millions of dollars to continue turning select arteries into seasonal pedestrian-only streets for the next three years and setting aside funds to create new ones.

Mayor Valerie Plante's office announced $12 million will be invested in the project, citing a "growing" demand for car-free streets during the summer months.

The city says $10 million will be directed to renewing nine existing pedestrianized streets: Mont-Royal, Duluth, De Castelnau, Wellington, Ontario, Saint-Denis, Sainte-Catherine East, Saint-Hubert and Bernard. The merchant associations in those areas will not have to requalify for the seasonal transformation through 2027 under the new program. The funding ceiling is also increasing, from $375,000 to $700,000.

Another $1.1 million will be earmarked for new pedestrian-only streets.

"Requests for pedestrian areas are multiplying, proof that this initiative has become a pillar of our urban life," said Luc Rabouin, chairman of Plante's executive committee responsible for finance and economic development, in a news release.

The Association des Sociétés de développement commercial de Montréal (ASDCM) said it welcomes the renewal of the project.

"We are delighted that our members' concerns have been taken into account, based on their experience over the past four years. Driven by the growing number of residents and visitors, this programme will consolidate the projects on the ground, offering greater predictability and a longer-term future for the facilities," said Sébastien Ridoin, acting director general of the ASDCM, in a statement.

"This will enhance the local experience and ensure sustainable prosperity for our neighbourhoods. We are eagerly awaiting the details of the program and how it will be rolled out, in collaboration with the boroughs."