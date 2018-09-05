

CTV Montreal





A 13-year-old boy has died after being struck by a train at the Bois-Franc station Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a pedestrian crossing at the station in Saint-Laurent just after 4 p.m.

The train was heading east when the boy was hit while he was crossing north-south, explained Montreal police spokesperson Andree-Anne Picard.

Collision investigators spoke to witnesses at the scene.

According to Jean-Pierre Brabant, Montreal police spokesperson, the boy was wearing headphones and had his phone in-hand at the time of impact.

The teen suffered injuries to his upper and lower body and was transported to hospital where he was later declared dead.

The train’s driver, a 53-year-old man, was checked by Urgences Sante, but appears to be in good condition. He was not taken to hospital.

Service is gradually resuming on the Deux-Montagnes train line, but commuters should expect delays. The incident happened during a busy time on a busy train line: more than 30,000 people use the Deux-Montagnes line every day, making it the busiest in the exo network (formerly AMT).



Higher security had been put in place as of August as students head back to school.



Inspectors are reminding commuters to remain vigilant near train tracks, and to look both ways before crossing.