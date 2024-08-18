Teen driver killed after crash in Quebec's Beauce

A driver who went off the road on Sunday morning in the Chaudière-Appalaches region has succumbed to his injuries.

The driver was a minor, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6 a.m. on Route 204 in the small parish municipality of Saint-Martin, in the Beauce region.

"For an unknown reason, the vehicle travelling eastbound on route 204 veered out of its lane and went off the road," explained SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus, spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). "The driver, who was the only person on board, was taken to hospital, where unfortunately he was pronounced dead."

It is still too early to determine the cause of the crash.

"A Sûreté du Québec police officer trained in collision investigation went to the scene to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the event," said Scholtus.

Route 204 was closed to traffic for several hours, all the way to Route 269 in Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce.

The SQ investigation is continuing.