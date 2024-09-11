MONTREAL
Montreal

    • North Shore mayors frustrated at lack of public transit funding from Quebec

    Mayors on Quebec's North Shore want the government to put in place more public transportation options. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press) Mayors on Quebec's North Shore want the government to put in place more public transportation options. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)
    City mayors on the North Shore say traffic congestion is making their communities unappealing to businesses and young people and they want Quebec to do something about it.

    They were at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Wednesday to try to pressure the government to better fund long-term, reliable public transportation options in their municipalities.

    "The CAQ had promised to deliver mobility, and a plan for public transport in 2018, and we haven't had that," said Deux-Montagnes Mayor Denis Martin.

    Martin said that the lack of public transit affects the North Shore's economy, and some businesses have chosen not to set up shop in their industrial parks.

    "Well, we had companies that decided not to invest or to reduce their investments because they didn't have any public transport to bring the employees here," he said.

    The mayors say long commutes and traffic are affecting quality of life and young people are leaving to study and not coming back.

    "We're always stuck in this car," said Martin. "No public transport and congestion."

    Public transportation, they say, will be a key issue in the hotly contested upcoming byelection in Terrebonne, which will elect an MNA to replace former superminister Pierre Fitzgibbon.

    All of the ridings are represented by the CAQ and are home to around half a million people.

    Opposition parties are hoping to use the frustration over public transit to help their campaigns.

    "It will definitely be part of our platform," said Liberal MNA Michelle Setlakwe.

    Quebec Transportation Minister Genevieve Guilbault said additional funds for public transportation simply aren't there, and municipalities need to consider other options like the private sector.  

