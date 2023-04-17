Teen arrested in Laval after man stabbed in his home

A teenage girl was arrested early Monday morning after a man was stabbed in his home.

Laval police (SPL) said a 911 call just after midnight reported the assault, and officers arrived at the scene on Blaise Street in the Sainte Rose district.

The man in his early 50s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SPL spokesperson Stephanie Beshara. Investigators will speak with him when his condition approves.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene and will meet with investigators.

She is expected to appear in court Monday morning or afternoon.

Police would not comment on the relationship between the suspect and victim, as she is a minor, and it may identify her.

The investigation is ongoing.