Montrealers’ rollercoaster of a weather week will end on an unseasonable high

A daytime high of 16 C on Friday will lead to a weekend of clear, sunny skies with temperatures in the high teens.

Those with Friday night plans will be glad to know temperatures will remain mild until the early hours of Saturday morning.

Montrealers will see an overnight low of 8 C before the mercury climbs to a daytime high of 18 C on Saturday.

On Sunday, more warmth is to come. The city will hold onto high pressure with sunny skies and a high of 19 C, along with an overnight low of 14 C to close out the weekend.

The normal daytime high for this time of year is 12 C and 3 C is the typical overnight low.