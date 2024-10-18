Residents displaced by August water main break face uncertainty as repairs drag on

Several Montreal residents are still unable to return home two months after a massive water main burst flooded streets and apartment buildings in Ville-Marie.

With repairs ongoing, some tenants have been told they may not return to their homes until December, forcing them to live out of hotels and navigate daily challenges in temporary housing.

“That's been what's been hard. We were not able to look forward to a date where we're being told, okay, December 2nd, you're sure you're coming back,” said Louise Rivet who has been living with her partner and their dog Archie, in a hotel in the Village.

The couple had only been in their condo on Sainte-Catherine Street for three weeks before the flood.

The red cross relocated them to the hotel, but Rivet said the new living situation is difficult.

“My partner and I each had our own living space where we could work from home, closed doors so we could both take calls at the same time. And now we're living in barely a studio.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante acknowledged the hardships residents are facing.

“We will definitely continue to accompany them. But at that point, it's a private issue with the owner,” Plante said.

The couple has the option to terminate their lease, but Rivet said renting a new place is nearly impossible.

They are allowed to enter their apartment for no more than 15 minutes at a time. “Imagine packing a whole apartment in increments of 15 minutes. It's just not feasible,” Rivet said.

While some of their neighbours have moved, those who remain stay in touch.

“We're trying to stick together. We have a group chat where we keep each other updated. If anyone needs anything, we try to help one another. But yeah, it's definitely a struggle.”

Rivet said that they might considered moving if they are still living in the hotel past December.