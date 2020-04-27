MONTREAL -- The words “gradual”, “prudence” and “collaboration” seem to be the most important elements of the back-to-school and daycare plan according to the unions, who denounced a lack of transparency in the Legault government’s preparation.

“Whether we're talking to child educators, teachers or school bus drivers, many of these workers remain fearful of the idea of going back to work on May 11,” said president of the Federation des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE) Josee Scalabrini. “A teacher is a citizen and we have programmed people to stay at home for six weeks.”

She said many teachers have been looking forward to going back to class for several weeks now, but not everyone.

The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) was even more categorical by declaring that there is no question of going back to class without protective equipment.

“The director of public health has admitted today that adults may catch the virus when schools reopen, and some may even die,” said FAE president Sylvain Mallette. “We're going to look at this.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2020.