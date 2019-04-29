

CTV Montreal





Taxi owners filed a petition in court Monday alleging that the Transport Ministry does not have the right to determine compensation for the elimination of the permit system.

They claim that because they have filed a request for a class-action lawsuit against the government, the provincial government should be subject to a court decision on fair and adequate payment.

Earlier this year the provincial government decided that it would eliminate the permit system that governed taxi drivers in Quebec for decades, and said it would pay the owners of taxi permits tens of thousands of dollars.

At the same time it is deregulating the industry and allowing agencies such as Uber to operate.

Permit owners say the $500 million being offered is not enough, since before a pilot project allowing Uber began, their permits were worth up to $200,000 on the open market.