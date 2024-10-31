MONTREAL
Montreal

    • REM service gradually returning after 2 trains got stuck at Central Station

    A train rolls into a station during a media tour of the the Reseau express metropolitain (REM) in Brossard, Que. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A train rolls into a station during a media tour of the the Reseau express metropolitain (REM) in Brossard, Que. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Service is gradually resuming on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) after a system failure on two trains caused it to stop.

    Crews moved the trains, which were stuck at Central Station, along with two other trains that were also stuck near the station.

    A bus has been transporting commuters between Central Station and Panama Station. The REM is partially working between Panama and Brossard stations.

    Some commuters were briefly stuck on the trains but were brought back to Central Station and were able to exit around 4:30 p.m.

    Full service is expected to come back by 6 p.m.

