REM service gradually returning after 2 trains got stuck at Central Station

Service is gradually resuming on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) after a system failure on two trains caused it to stop.

Crews moved the trains, which were stuck at Central Station, along with two other trains that were also stuck near the station.

A bus has been transporting commuters between Central Station and Panama Station. The REM is partially working between Panama and Brossard stations.

Some commuters were briefly stuck on the trains but were brought back to Central Station and were able to exit around 4:30 p.m.

Full service is expected to come back by 6 p.m.