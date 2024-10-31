Highway 13 closure after pedestrian hit, injured

A man in his 80s is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 13 near the Louis Bisson Bridge in Laval.

Provincial police say the man was trying to cross the highway around 5:15 p.m. when he was hit.

The incident caused a huge traffic jam at the height og rush hour with two out of three lanes closed on the southbound side for several hours.

As of 8 p.m. one lane was still closed as the investigation went on.