    • Highway 13 closure after pedestrian hit, injured

    A driver is in critical condition after colliding with a residence on Sunday evening in Sept-Îles, on the North Shore. A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    A man in his 80s is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 13 near the Louis Bisson Bridge in Laval. 

    Provincial police say the man was trying to cross the highway around 5:15 p.m. when he was hit. 

    The incident caused a huge traffic jam at the height og rush hour with two out of three lanes closed on the southbound side for several hours.

    As of 8 p.m. one lane was still closed as the investigation went on.

