Longueuil chiropractor by day, star Halloween decorator by night

Alain Levaque started decorating his Greenfield Park lawn for Halloween 13 years ago.

"I basically started creating some props built with all kinds of recycled material and PVC pipes, oscillating fans, windshield wiper motors, whatever I could find in the trash," he said.

By day he's a chiropractor and father of five, but tonight he'll entertain the whole neighbourhood.

"People ask ‘do you work in a cinema business?’ No, no, not at all. I'm actually a handyman, you know. Being a chiropractor, my hands, they help me out a lot. So being skilled with my hands, I just took it to another level," said Levaque.

With the warm weather, extra trick or treaters are expected out on the streets everywhere.

"We ask people for courtesy. We ask people for kindness. And also we ask people for patience," said François Boucher of Longueuil police.

He also says be visible and careful not to trip.

"Avoid to wear too bulky costumes, avoiding to tumble," he said.

Longueuil police encourage trick or treaters to stick together like the caramels at the bottom of your Halloween treat bag.

"Avoid to stay alone. So it's, it's a good time to be with friends. It's a good time to be with your family," said Boucher.

About 2,000 visitors are expected on Empire Street tonight, just like last year and the year before.

"It’s a party, to make it festive and also to create giggles and a reaction from people," said Levaque.