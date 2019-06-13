

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





For the second time this week a pedestrian has been hit by a taxi in Montreal.

Police say that on Thursday morning a taxi driver struck a man walking across Henri Bourassa Blvd. at Taché St.

The 70-year-old victim was taken to hospital in critical condition with head injuries, while the 63-year-old taxi driver also needed treatment because he was in shock.

Officers shut down the westbound lanes of Henri Bourassa Blvd. for about two hours while they determined what happened.

There are no stop signs, traffic lights, or marked crosswalks at the intersection.

On Tuesday a taxi driver hit a pedestrian walking across a red light at St. Denis St. and Mont Royal Ave.