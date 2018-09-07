

CTV Montreal





An SUV is a total loss, police said, after its insides were ravaged by fire early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., a call was made to notify police that a fire had broken out on Champs Cherrier Avenue, near Belfroy Avenue in Anjou.

The fire department was able to control the blaze, but stated that the vehicle cannot be salvaged.

Police said an incendiary device was thrown through the windshield - but so far there are no witnesses, and no suspects.

The vehicle was towed for examination by the Montreal police's arson squad.