Featured Video
SUV gutted after suspected arson in Anjou
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 8:12AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 7, 2018 8:14AM EDT
An SUV is a total loss, police said, after its insides were ravaged by fire early Friday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., a call was made to notify police that a fire had broken out on Champs Cherrier Avenue, near Belfroy Avenue in Anjou.
The fire department was able to control the blaze, but stated that the vehicle cannot be salvaged.
Police said an incendiary device was thrown through the windshield - but so far there are no witnesses, and no suspects.
The vehicle was towed for examination by the Montreal police's arson squad.
Latest Montreal News
- Lisee defends PQ's vetting process after second controversial candidate
- Drivers, brace yourselves: The Turcot will be practically shut down in November
- Teen fatally struck by train at Bois-Franc station was distracted: police
- SUV gutted after suspected arson in Anjou
- Shots fired in parking lot outside Laval bar