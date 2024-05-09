Suspicious package at downtown building poses no threat, Montreal police say

Montreal police investigated a report of a suspicious package that was found Thursday in a downtown office building.

Police said they received a 911 call at around 4:45 p.m. about the package that was found by a security guard in the building near the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and St-Urbain Street.

Police tape blocks off a building on Rene-Levesque Boulevard in Montreal on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A tactical team was called in to assist with the investigation. At around 9:45 p.m., a robot was deployed to analyze the package, which was later deemed to pose no threat, a police spokesperson said.

Police say the building was evacuated as a precaution while the investigation was ongoing.