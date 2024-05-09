MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Suspicious package at downtown building poses no threat, Montreal police say

    Montreal police taped off an area outside an office building downtown after receiving a report of a suspicious package on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police taped off an area outside an office building downtown after receiving a report of a suspicious package on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police investigated a report of a suspicious package that was found Thursday in a downtown office building.

    Police said they received a 911 call at around 4:45 p.m. about the package that was found by a security guard in the building near the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and St-Urbain Street.

    Police tape blocks off a building on Rene-Levesque Boulevard in Montreal on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
     
    A tactical team was called in to assist with the investigation. At around 9:45 p.m., a robot was deployed to analyze the package, which was later deemed to pose no threat, a police spokesperson said.
     
    Police say the building was evacuated as a precaution while the investigation was ongoing. 
     

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News