    • Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets at French Open

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Christophe Ena, The Associated Press) Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Christophe Ena, The Associated Press)
    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was beaten by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets - 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 - in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

    The 23-year-old was broken six times in the three sets by the world ranked no. 3 player at Roland-Garros.

    Auger-Aliassime is currently ranked no. 21 in the ATP Tour.

