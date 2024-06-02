Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets at French Open

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was beaten by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets - 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 - in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was broken six times in the three sets by the world ranked no. 3 player at Roland-Garros.

Auger-Aliassime is currently ranked no. 21 in the ATP Tour.