Thousands of cyclists on Montreal's streets for Tour de l'Ile

    Thousands of cyclists began pedalling through the streets of Montreal for the 2024 Tour de l'Ile on Sunday morning.

    Course lengths range from 28 to 96 kilometres, starting and ending at Jeanne-Mance Park in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. 

    Tour de l'Ile Route for Sunday, June 2, 2024.

    Cyclists began leaving at 8:45 a.m.

    Tour de l'Ile starting line. (Christine Long, CTV News)

    

