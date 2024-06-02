MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 29, arrested after teen stabbed in altercation in Montreal

    Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A man was arrested early Sunday morning after a teenager was stabbed in an altercation in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood.

    A 911 call at around 3 a.m. prompted officers to go to the corner of Sherbrooke Street West and Northcliff Avenue where they found a 19-year-old man with upper body injuries made by a sharp object, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

    Witnesses told police that a conflict degenerated into an assault between one victim and a suspect, who fled the scene.

    The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 29-year-man was arrested in a nearby appartment later in the morning and also had upper body injuries.

    He was transported to the hospital and will meet with investigators. 

