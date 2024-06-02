MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Vehicle plunges into the Riviere-des-Prairies between Montreal and Laval

    Montreal police (SPVM) are searching the river on June 2, 2024 after a vehicle plunged into the water in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. (Matt Gilmour, CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) are searching the river on June 2, 2024 after a vehicle plunged into the water in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. (Matt Gilmour, CTV News)
    Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.

    Montreal police (SPVM), the Canadian Coast Guard and the Montreal fire department (SIM) are around Parc Maurice Richard in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough after a vehicle heading north on St-Hubert Street crossed Park Stanley Avenue and went into the water at around 4:50 a.m.

    "One man was seen in the river near the vehicle," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

    The vehicle is completely submerged and authorities still do not know the circumstances that led to the vehicle crashing into the river or if there were other passengers.

    The operation is ongoing.

