Suspect in Montreal South Shore triple homicide, fire to appear in court
A 35-year-old man suspected to be involved in a triple homicide in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, is expected to appear in court Monday to face charges of murder and arson.
This comes after a 38-year-old mother and her two children, aged five and two, were found Sunday following an apartment fire.
According to Longueuil police (SPAL), emergency services were called at 1 a.m. to a blaze in a high-rise building on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Saint-Charles Street.
The three victims were transported to hospital, where they were confirmed dead.
A man considered to be "an important witness" was also taken to hospital. Investigators have yet to formally speak with him.
Longueuil police would not confirm if traces of violence were found on the victims' bodies.
In order to protect the identities of the children involved, there is a publication ban in place.
