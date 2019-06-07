Featured Video
Suspect in attempted kidnapping of Laval girl to undergo psych eval
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 1:52PM EDT
A woman who was arrested in Laval for allegedly trying to kidnap an eight-year-old girl must undergo a psychiatric evaluation, a judge ruled on Friday.
The 54-year-old suspect was supposed to undergo a bail hearing but a judge said she instead must undergo the evaluation at the Pinel Institute.
A report will be presented in court on July 8 and a bail hearing will be held after.
The woman faces charges of kidnapping a person under 16, extortion and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit a crime in connection with the abduction. Her identity cannot be revealed due to a publication ban.
Police have said the woman knew the girl and a “family dispute” was at the root of the incident.
Latest Montreal News
- Suspect in attempted kidnapping of Laval girl to undergo psych eval
- Aging veterans return to Juno Beach to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day
- Arrests made after gay women beaten for refusing to kiss on bus
- Top stories this week: Nurse impostor, girl kidnapped, raspberry recall
- Montreal-West says plans for library site are booked but volunteers not happy