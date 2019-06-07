

CTV Montreal





A woman who was arrested in Laval for allegedly trying to kidnap an eight-year-old girl must undergo a psychiatric evaluation, a judge ruled on Friday.

The 54-year-old suspect was supposed to undergo a bail hearing but a judge said she instead must undergo the evaluation at the Pinel Institute.

A report will be presented in court on July 8 and a bail hearing will be held after.

The woman faces charges of kidnapping a person under 16, extortion and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit a crime in connection with the abduction. Her identity cannot be revealed due to a publication ban.

Police have said the woman knew the girl and a “family dispute” was at the root of the incident.