

CTV Montreal staff





A 54-year-old woman appeared in court Wednesday afternoon to face three charges in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl in Laval.



She appeared in a Laval courtroom on charges of kidnapping of a person under 16, extortion, and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit a crime.



The charge of kidnapping comes with a minimum sentence of five years in prison.



The suspect's identity is being protected under a publication ban. Officers say the suspect knew the girl, and that a "family dispute" was at the root of what happened.

According to Laval police, the girl was on her way to school Tuesday when a woman who knew her forced her into a car.

"The little girl didn't recognize her because she was wearing a wig with some glasses," said Const. Stephanie Beshara of Laval police.

"She asked the little girl to go inside the car, and the girl refused so she was forced in. Once the little girl was inside the car, she left."

The school informed parents at 9 a.m. that their child had not arrived on the bus, and her parents then called police to report their daughter was missing.

The girl’s mother told CTV Montreal she felt helpless because she couldn’t do anything to help her daughter.

Soon afterward Richelieu-Saint Laurent police then intercepted a vehicle and according to officers a child had been tied up in the back seat, but was otherwise unhurt.





Bail hearing Friday



The suspect remains behind behind bars pending a bail hearing on Friday. The prosecutor is opposed to bail due to the seriousness of the charges. The defence attorney said he has only met his client briefly and will discuss bail with her shortly.



The girl’s mother said she is relieved her daughter was unharmed and is thankful to police for their speedy work. She added that she is concerned with how the incident will affect her daughter emotionally and is considering asking for physiological help.

- With a report from CTV Montreal's Tania Krywiak